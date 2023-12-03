BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Boise State Football has promoted Interim Head Coach Spencer Danielson, naming him the 12th Head Coach in school history, per a Boise State release.

Exactly three weeks after taking over as the interim following Andy Avalos’ firing, Danielson earned the permanent job after the Broncos hit their stride with him in charge.

Boise State won its final three games of the season, including the Mountain West championship Saturday in Las Vegas, the Broncos’ fifth Mountain West title overall.

Danielson said he’s grateful to be in this position.

“I am so honored and excited to be able to stay at home here at Boise State and to keep guiding these incredible young men,” Danielson said. “It is truly a blessing to be here in the Treasure Valley and to lead this program. This place has become home for me and my family.”

The Broncos will finish their season Dec. 16 when they face the UCLA Bruins in the LA Bowl, which airs at 5:30 p.m. on Local News 8.