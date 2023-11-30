BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – From firing their head coach to returning to the Mountain West championship, the last 18 days have been a whirlwind for the Boise State Broncos, and they will face UNLV in the title game Saturday.

The Broncos reached this point with a pair of big wins following previous Head Coach Andy Avalos’ firing, a 45-10 blowout of Utah State and a close 27-19 victory over Air Force.

Boise narrowly made the Mountain West championship based on computer rankings by a less than three-point difference over San Jose State.

Now, the Broncos’ focus is on the Rebels, and the championship kicks off Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Las Vegas on Fox 5.