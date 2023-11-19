LOGAN, Utah (KIFI) – 45 unanswered points turned a 10-0 Aggie lead into a Bronco beatdown on Saturday, as Boise State blew out Utah State 45-10 in its first game under Interim Head Coach Spencer Danielson.

Just six days after the Broncos fired previous head coach Andy Avalos, Boise State showed up with perhaps its best performance of the season to become bowl eligible for the 26th straight year.

The Broncos’ eighth straight win against the Aggies and 20th in 21 tries was also a significant victory in the Mountain West landscape. Boise State kept its hopes alive to make the Mountain West championship with a win in its final home game and a UNLV victory over San Jose State.

Next up, Boise State hosts an always tough Air Force team Friday at 2:00 p.m., while Utah State can still become bowl eligible with a win at New Mexico, also on Friday, at 1:30 p.m.