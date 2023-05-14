IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls authorities safely detonated a homemade explosive device discovered on Saturday night near S 9th East and E 49th South.

A pedestrian noticed an object that appeared to resemble a pipe bomb and immediately called 911 around 6:00 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad responded to that call and confirmed the device to be a functioning explosive device.

The bomb squad determined the safest option was to detonate the device in a controlled manner in the remote location where the device was found. The explosive object was safely detonated around 8:00 p.m.

No additional devices were found in the area. The origin of the device is unknown at this time, and the situation is under investigation.

Anyone with tips or information regarding the device can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department.