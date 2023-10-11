By Pete Muntean, Greg Wallace and Brian Rokus, CNN

(CNN) — Police are investigating a bomb threat at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The security incident is impacting flights, road access, and security checkpoints.

The source said that a person parked at the airport’s curb claimed to have a bomb in the person’s vehicle. The person was arrested, and a bomb squad is investigating the scene, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The incident took place in the public area of the airport rather than the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints. But it caused the closure of two checkpoints to the main terminal, according to the source. Two other checkpoints remained open.

Police have closed the airport access road, the airport announced in a social media post.

“Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held,” the post said. “Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place at this time.”

Air traffic controllers briefly held a departing flight. “There is an emergency situation at the airport, and we’ve stopped departures,” an air traffic controller was heard saying over an aviation radio frequency.

The transit agency that provides light rail service to the airport also reported that its trains are not accessing the airport.

Spokesmen for the airport and airport police agency did not immediately comment further.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.