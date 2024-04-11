POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is now asking voters to vote no on an upcoming bond election.

The district says the bond to rebuild Highland High School which was damaged by fire in 2023 is no longer needed.

This is because Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 521 into law late last month.

The law provides millions of dollars to rebuild schools across the state, but the school board made the decision to run the bond for this upcoming election in may before the bill was signed.