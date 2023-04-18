IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tuesday afternoon, the Bonneville Bees enacted revenge for a 10-2 loss to the Skyline Grizzlies earlier this season, as the Bees stung the Grizz for a 15-8 victory.
Bonneville jumped out to an early lead, stretching it out in the third inning on an RJ Woods two-run double and a Jacob Perez sacrifice fly to take a 4-0 lead.
The Bees continued to expand that advantage on their way to a seven-run win.
Next up, Bonneville travels to Shelley Thursday at 4:00 p.m. while Skyline heads to Hillcrest for a doubleheader Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.