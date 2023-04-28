IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With a pair of wins Friday afternoon, the Bonneville Bees locked up the top seed in the 4A High Country tournament, as the Bees stung Hillcrest Knights for 14-4 and 15-5 wins.

Game one was back-and-forth early on. Hillcrest started the scoring, then Bonneville took a 4-1 lead with a four-run first. Then, the Knights came back with two more runs, but the Bees scored three more times to extend what would become an insurmountable lead, eventually winning 14-4.

It was another 10-run victory for Bonneville in game two, as Bonneville put up 15 runs this time, capping off its regular season series against Hillcrest with 46 runs across three games.

Next up, both teams have one more regular season contest left, as Bonneville battles Shelley, and Hillcrest faces Blackfoot, with both games on Saturday.