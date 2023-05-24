IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, May 25, the Concealed Weapon Permit and Sex Offender Registry Office located inside the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Drivers License Division will be closed while staff attends training.
The office will reopen at 1 p.m. Drivers License operations will be open all day for normal business operations.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Drivers License Division is located at 254 E. St. (Bonneville County Annex).
