BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Fair is underway Thursday and runs through August 10.

Thursday was all about the farm animals.

Many are raised by students in the 4-H program.

They are proud to show-off the care they have taken with the animals.

“I raised these two from littler,” 4-H Teen Council member Alana said. “They weren’t piglets quite. They had been weaned off mama. But these two are red duroc’s. They can get up to 300 pounds. One of them’s around almost 300. And the other one is just a little lower.”

The barn opens each morning at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. each day.

It is convenient to the War Bonnet Round-Up as well, just a little farther south on 15th East.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will put on a K-9 demonstration.

On Sunday, there will be Cowboy Church at 9 a.m.

There is no admission for any day.