BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night.

Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of E. Swan Valley Hwy just after 9:30pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with another two other individuals.

The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with two other individuals before fleeing the scene.

Deputies identified the suspect as 35 year old Matthew L. Roberson and have since obtained a Felony Warrant for his Arrest, charging him with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault. Anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch Immediately at 208-529-1200. Roberson is believed to be armed and dangerous and SHOULD NOT be approached.

Tips and information can be reported anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.