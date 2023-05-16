BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says it will be conducting extra patrols for the next two weeks watching for seatbelt violations.

This car crash happened last week near North Ammon Road and Iona Road.

A speeding driver drove through a construction zone and crashed into a parked traffic safety vehicle.

The driver of the car reportedly reached down to pick-up an item off the floor, taking their eyes off the road for a moment, before hitting the safety vehicle head-on.

The driver was cited for traffic violations.

The crash is still under investigation.

This seatbelt mobilization is meant to help educate drivers and intervene when there is unsafe or aggressive driving.