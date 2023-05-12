BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville High School in-person classes are canceled Friday due to a well failure.

Online learning will take place Friday.

Online learning will take place Friday.

Friday, May 12, 2023 8:00 am

Parents and Students,

Due to a failure of our well at Bonneville High School, we will in-person classes at Bonneville High School are canceled today, Friday, May 12th.

Students will need to participate in their classes online today. Teachers will provide content and lessons in Schoology or Google Classroom so that students can engage in learning. Students will need to complete their assigned work online by the end of the day on Monday or they will be marked absent as required by state law.

If students need to come to the building in order to connect to the internet or meet with teachers, they are welcome to do so; however, they need to be aware that no water is available for drinking, or bathroom facilities. Teachers will be available in the building this morning–until roughly 11:00 am unless water is restored. If your student is already at BHS, we will ensure they are supervised until transportation has been arranged. We appreciate your patience as we work through this issue.

Levi Owen, Principal

Scott Woolstenhulme, Superintendent