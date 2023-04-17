IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanks to wintry weather, the Bonneville Bees and Idaho Falls Tigers tangoed in an unusual 11-inning doubleheader Monday, with the Bees coming out on top 8-7 and 11-3.

Game one was a continuation of the second game between the two squads Friday at Melaleuca Field. Idaho Falls led 3-0 going into Monday, but Bonneville struck back with six unanswered runs to take a lead the Bees wouldn’t surrender. Bonneville held on late for the 8-7 win.

Then, in game two, Idaho Falls and Bonneville battled in a close one for four-and-a-half innings. Tied at three going not the bottom of the fifth, though, the Bees stung the Tigers for eight runs in the next two frames to turn it into a convincing 11-3 win.

Next up, Bonneville heads back to Melaleuca Field Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. to face Skyline while Idaho Falls hosts Blackfoot at the Luc Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.