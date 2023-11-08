IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Volleyball star Kaylie Kofe made her next step official Wednesday when she signed her NLI to play volleyball at Utah State.

Kaylie committed to the Aggies over the summer and helped lead Bonneville to a district championship this season.

She was also named a Sports Line Athlete of the Week last month, and you can view that story at this link.

Congratulations to Kaylie and good luck at Utah State!