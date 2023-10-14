SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Governors receive many gifts. They come from fans and admirers, grateful constituents and appreciative advocates. An Associated Press review of records from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office show the second-term Democrat has received 566 gifts valued at nearly $17,000 since taking office in 2019. Although Pritzker doesn’t accept any of them, he could keep most. State law enacted in 1998 prohibits gifts from those doing work for or seeking work from the state, from lobbyists and others. But gifts valued at less than $100 in a year are acceptable and most given to Pritzker are below that line. The items received have ranged from $950 Japanese whiskey to a bequest of 35 cents.

