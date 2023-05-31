HONOLULU (AP) — Reports are emerging from Guam about the damage left behind by Typhoon Mawar. About a week after the storm hit, 28% of the island has electricity. Officials say 44% of cell phone towers are functional and about half the water system is operational. There are long lines for gas and officials estimate it will be four to six weeks before power is fully restored. Federal officials don’t yet know exactly how many homes were destroyed. High school graduations are indefinitely postponed across Guam. Mothers who gave birth amid the storm are among those returning to homes with no electricity to cool down the muggy heat.

