By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council has overwhelmingly approved a proposal from the mayor to cap rent prices as part of an effort to address rising costs and keep residents housed. Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal, known as a home rule petition, would base the maximum annual allowable rent increase on the change in the consumer price index, plus 6%, or a maximum increase of 10% — whichever is lower. The measure also provides other rental protections, including a requirement that evictions have to be for cause. The proposal must still be approved by the state legislature because voters in Massachusetts approved a 1994 ballot question banning rent control statewide.