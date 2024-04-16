AP Sports Writer (AP) — Boston Marathon winner Sisay Lemma says he expects to be on the Ethiopian roster for the Paris Olympics. Lemma already had one of the fastest marathon times ever. Now he has a major victory to fill out his resume. Women’s winner Hellen Obiri also appears to be a lock for the Paris Games. Between her back-to-back Boston victories, she also won in New York. Obiri says she hopes Boston runner-up Sharon Lokedi will join her on the streets of Paris.

