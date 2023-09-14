PARIS (AP) — Regional health officials in France say a 32-year-old woman is dead and eight others remain hospitalized after an apparent botulism outbreak. Health authorities have preliminary linked it to homemade sardine preserves served by a Bordeaux restaurant. At least 10 people who ate at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10 had to be hospitalized. Local authorities were working Thursday to track down others who ate the suspect sardines. The woman who died was from Paris. Local media reports say the people sickened included visitors from the U.S., Ireland, Canada, Germany and Spain. Foodborne botulism is an illness from eating contaminated products and can cause paralysis, breathing difficulty and sometimes death.

