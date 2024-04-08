DENVER (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s office says a 12-year-old boy was trapped and killed after a truck went off the road and into a river in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver. The truck was submerged in the river when law officers arrived at the crash site on Saturday night. They found two women with cuts on their faces and a man screaming for help. They soon learned that the a boy was still in the river and officers jumped in and found the child stuck between a boulder and the vehicle. They were able to lift the vehicle enough to free the boy, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.