By DENISE LAVOIE and BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An attorney for a teacher who was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old Virginia boy says in a legal notice that the first-grader constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe.” Abby Zwerner’s attorney says the incidents were described in a notice sent to the Newport News school district. The notice informs the district that Zwerner intends to sue. The document also outlines prior behavioral issues the boy had at Richneck Elementary School and troubling interactions he had with teachers and students.