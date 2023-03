IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday at high noon, this year’s boys state basketball tournaments tip off from the Boise area!

Here are the first round matchups Thursday for every local team going to states:

5A

Eagle vs. Madison, 5:00 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

Highland vs. Lake City, 7:00 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

4A

Bishop Kelly vs. Pocatello, 12:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School

Minico vs. Blackfoot, 2:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School

Lakeland vs. Hillcrest, 7:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School

3A

Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem, 12:00 p.m. at Meridian High School

Fruitland vs. Teton, 2:00 p.m. at Meridian High School

Homedale vs. Snake River, 5:00 p.m. at Meridian High School

2A

West Side vs. Bear Lake, 12:00 p.m. at Capital High School

Ririe vs. St. Maries, 5:00 p.m. at Capital High School

1AD1

Victory Charter vs. Grace, 12:00 p.m. at Vallivue High School

1AD2

Timberline (W) vs. Rockland, 12:00 p.m. at Caldwell High School

Council vs. Watersprings, 5:00 p.m. at Caldwell High School

We’ll have coverage from the Boise area throughout the entire weekend on Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3 starting on Thursday.