BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore police are searching for a suspect after five young adults were injured Tuesday night in a shooting on Morgan State University’s campus that prompted active shooter alerts.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher said university police officers were on patrol around 9:25 p.m. when they heard discharging on campus.

Police said four men and a woman, ages 18-22, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Four of the five victims are Morgan State University students.

“The entire city of Baltimore’s heart aches for the Morgan community, for the victims and their families and for our city as a whole,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Worley said multiple windows were shattered, prompting police to activate active shooter response protocols. Worley said police cleared buildings in the search for the suspect, who remains at large. The police officials said they could not confirm whether there was one or multiple shooters.

Hatcher said university police received a call for the shooting around 9:27 p.m., and that the first public safety alert was sent to the community at 9:30 p.m. with four subsequent alerts that followed.

Around 11:45 p.m., city police tweeted that the incident was no longer an “active shooter situation.” University officials tweeted that they lifted the shelter-in-place order and resumed shuttle services around 12:30 a.m. Worley said SWAT officers cleared every floor of the buildings they searched twice over before officials decided to lift the shelter-in-place order.

Police continued to ask parents and community members to avoid the campus. Parents were asked to go to the Safeway grocery store parking lot at 4401 Harford Road, where BPD officers were on hand.

Students said they attended Tuesday night’s coronation of Miss and Mr. Morgan State University, a popular annual homecoming week event. The shots were fired not long after the event ended.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said a security plan was in place ahead of the events.

Wilson said classes are canceled Wednesday and that the university will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to reassess the remaining scheduled homecoming week activities.

“This is a very tragic incident,” Wilson said. “Morgan State University will not be deterred. We will move forward, we will continue our momentum at Morgan, but it is indeed a very, very unfortunate situation to talk about our students being injured.”

The mayor spoke to gun violence as a national issue, saying action is needed immediately.

“We have kids at college who were shot and this happens time and time again, not just in Baltimore, but in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta, in city after city after city after city, and it’s been happening that way for decades, and we have to deal with this issue nationally,” Scott said. “We have to get serious about guns.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said his office is monitoring the situation and is in touch with officials on campus.

“We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who rushed to the scene and are actively working to ensure safety,” Moore said on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

