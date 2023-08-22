By Michael Cusanelli

    BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Vermont man accused of killing a person with a baseball bat pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday.

Matthew Dulmaine is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 59-year-old landscaper Timothy Barbour.

Barbour’s body was found on Aug. 2 down an embankment on Cedar Street near Harris Hill Ski Jump, according to police.

If convicted, Dulmaine faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. He is being held without bail.

