By Dean Fioresi

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — Police were called to the Pike Outlets in Long Beach on Saturday after a brawl broke out in the midst of a huge mob of teenagers.

The gathering, which was announced on social media, caught the attention of Long Beach Police Department, which led them to deploy additional officers to the area “to promote safety for all visitors and deter unlawful activity, according to a statement from the department.

At around 5:40 p.m., officers reportedly observed a fight break out between one of the juvenile girls in the crowd and a female adult near Bay Street and Aquarium Way, according to the statement.

Video from the scene shows dozens of people running both towards and away from the scuffle outside of the popular shopping center.

They quickly broke up the altercation and arrested both of the participants.

“Businesses in the Pike chose to close early out of an abundance of caution,” LBPD’s statement said.

Nearly an hour after the fight, officers were called to E. 1st Street and The Promenade after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

They arrived to find a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the shooting and locate a possible suspect.

As a result, the department has called for increased patrols in the area throughout the evening.

