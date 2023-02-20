By ELÉONORE HUGHES

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hundreds of rescuers in Brazil are searching for survivors of landslides and flooding that killed at least 36 people along the coast of the country’s southern state of Sao Paulo following a huge weekend downpour. Worst hit was the city of Sao Sebastiao, where at least 35 were dead. In neighboring Ubatuba a 7-year-old girl was killed. The disaster, in an area famous for beaches flanked by mountains, prompted cancellations in many cities of Carnival festivities. Sao Paulo state Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas told television network Globo that another 40 people were missing. His state government said in a statement that nearly 800 people were homeless.