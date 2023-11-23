MADRID (AP) — Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina. Rodrygo, who is Black, says “The racists are always out there.” The player said many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys or bananas. Rodrygo attracted attention during Tuesday’s match after getting into a discussion with Argentina players Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

