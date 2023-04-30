SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police say they are investigating a shooting that killed one and wounded two Yanomami Indigenous people. The main suspects are illegal gold miners operating in the Yanomami region in the state of Roraima, which borders Venezuela. A police statement says the shooting took place on Saturday and added that the government sent members of the Brazilian air force and the Indigenous issues agency FUNAI to help with the probe. Earlier this year, Brazil’s government pushed illegal gold miners out of Yanomami territory, saying the mining had caused widespread river contamination, famine and disease for one of the most isolated groups in the world.

