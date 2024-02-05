BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial Monday a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub. The 40-year-old Alves is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on the night of Dec. 30, 2022. He denies any wrongdoing. The trial is scheduled to run through Wednesday at a Barcelona courthouse. State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves if convicted while the lawyers representing his accuser want 12 years. His requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk.

