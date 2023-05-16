RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro is facing questions at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia as part of an investigation into alleged falsification of COVID-19 vaccine cards. Officers are trying to determine whether vaccines cards were altered in order to comply with U.S. vaccine requirements to enter the country. Local media have reported that the vaccine cards of Bolsonaro, his advisers and his family members were altered ahead of their visit. Earlier this month, police searched Bolsonaro’s home and seized his phone. His sworn testimony is a step forward in just one of the several investigations targeting the far-right leader and that could render him ineligible for upcoming races, or even result in jail time.

