TONIGHT: Snow showers continue to be scattered across the region for the evening hours tonight before slowly clearing up more and more for the late night and overnight hours. Winds will breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are out for most of the day on Sunday. We should expect a few stray snow showers hanging around the extreme Upper Snake River Plain early in the morning with a round of scattered snow showers coming late Sunday night. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the low to upper 30’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers continue from Sunday night all the way into Wednesday for the most part. Rain showers are likely to be mixed in with the snow for the valleys, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Snowfall accumulation totals up to around an inch to 2 inches for the lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley, 4 to 8 inches for the Upper Snake River Plain, and a foot to a foot and a half for the central ID, Continental Divide, and western WY mountains. Stray showers are left for Thursday before we dry out for Friday and the following weekend. Winds will be breezy for Wednesday and Thursday with calmer winds on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Monday and Tuesday before dropping back into the low to mid 30’s for the rest of the work week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY for Teton Valley, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Big Lost Highlands, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, and Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands, including but not limited to Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Teton mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.