LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Lithuanian teenager Dominika Banevič and American Victor Montalvo have qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics after winning the World Breaking Championship on Sunday. The 16-year-old Banevič, known as B-Girl Nicka, was the youngest in the women’s category at the event in Belgium. She drew finger-clicking appreciation from her beaten opponent, 40-year-old Ayumi Fukushima of Japan known as B-Girl Ayumi. The 29-year-old Montalvo is ranked No. 5 in the world and competes under the name of B-Boy Victor. He broke into a huge grin after completing his battle and was lifted up triumphantly by his opponent Philip Kim of Canada, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard. The International Olympic Committee announced three years ago that breaking would become an official Olympic sport.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.