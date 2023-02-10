By KRYSTA FAURIA

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since “Breaking Bad” was on the air. But according to Aaron Paul, the iconic series is still “one of those gifts that just keeps on keeps on giving,” thanks to steaming services that allow it to continue to find new fans. His latest project with former co-star Bryan Cranston is a “Breaking Bad”-inspired ad for the chip company PopCorners that will air during this weekend’s Super Bowl. His comments came soon after HBO pulled the plug on “Westworld,” which Paul starred in, and removed the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama entirely from its streaming platform, HBO Max.