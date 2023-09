Mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower 40’s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph, with wind gusts around 15-20 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70’s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Partly sunny for Thursday with highs in the lower 60’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday partly sunny, with a high in the mid 60’s.