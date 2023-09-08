Staying breezy for Friday evening into early Saturday, with a few isolated thunderstorms.
Mostly sunny for Saturday with highs in the lower 80’s. A few thunderstorms possible, especially for areas close to the National Parks and the Montana state line. North winds around 10 mph.
Sunday, sunny with a high near 80° for the Snake River Plain. Afternoon winds from the southwest at 10 mph.
