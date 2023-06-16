A weak area of low pressure over Wyoming, will help produce a few thunderstorms for Friday evening in southeastern Idaho. We have high pressure to our south, with stormy weather approaching from the northwest this weekend. We have a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly for areas close to Montana. An area of low pressure rolls in for Sunday will usher in more wind and scattered showers.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with highs in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the northern half of our region.

Mostly cloudy for Sunday, with gusty winds and highs in the lower 70’s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday is Juneteenth and we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Expect cooler highs in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s.