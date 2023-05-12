A few isolated thunderstorms and light showers for Friday evening, with winds staying breezy. Overnight lows will fall to around 40°.

Sunshine for Saturday morning, increasing clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A high temperature reaching the lower 70’s. North northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Staying breezy for Saturday night with highs in the lower 40’s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Sunday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy. A high temperature near 75°. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78°.