A few isolated thunderstorms and light showers for Friday evening, with winds staying breezy. Overnight lows will fall to around 40°.
Sunshine for Saturday morning, increasing clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A high temperature reaching the lower 70’s. North northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Staying breezy for Saturday night with highs in the lower 40’s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
For Sunday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy. A high temperature near 75°. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78°.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.