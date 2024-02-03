KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s winter months are all about weddings. The cooler temperatures between November and February see millions of people attending festivities every week. The wedding season has become a calendar fixture, like birthdays. It even has a nickname, Decemberistan, and draws diaspora from around the world who fly in for family functions. But weddings aren’t a one-day celebration. There are at least three and as many as 10 events for one marriage. When a Pakistani says they have been to three weddings in a season, that means attending up to 12 different events.

