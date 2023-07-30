IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The West 49th North Bridge over I-15 will close for two weeks starting Monday for repairs.

No through traffic allowed between North 26th West (Old Butte Rd) and Lindsay Boulevard during construction.

Resurfacing and other repairs will prolong the life of the West 49th Bridge and will make it safer for travelers.

Drivers are encouraged to obey traffic laws, traffic signs, and construction signs while traveling through work zones.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.