IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of the ongoing power line relocation and improvements, Idaho Falls Power will need to implement a brief planned outage in a section of downtown on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The outage is anticipated from 8 a.m. to noon., allowing crews to energize new underground power lines. The outage will impact a handful of addresses in the block between North Park Avenue, North Capital Avenue, B Street and Constitution Way.

Approximately 10 customers will be impacted during this planned outage. Idaho Falls Power will continue to coordinate and inform businesses and properties in the area. The work on Dec. 7 will be the last step in completing the project.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430.

The line relocation project is funded partly through an Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources grant that improves energy resiliency and grid modernization.

The overhead lines in downtown are being relocated underground, improving electrical reliability and safety.