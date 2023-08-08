IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of the ongoing powerline relocation and improvements, Idaho Falls Power will need to implement a brief planned outage in a section of downtown on the morning of Aug. 9.

The brief outage is anticipated from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will allow for crews to energize new underground powerlines. The outage will impact a 2-block radius west of North Yellowstone Avenue and South of Constitution Street, East of North Shoup Avenue and North of A Street.

Approximately 15 customers will be impacted during this planned outage. Idaho Falls Power will continue to coordinate and inform businesses and properties in the area throughout the duration of this project.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430.

The line relocation project is funded partly through an Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources grant that improves energy resiliency and grid modernization. The overhead lines in downtown present unique safety challenges and moving powerlines underground provides better protection from wind and other weather events, often reducing the possibility of outages. Having these lines underground provides better resilience to critical downtown facilities like City Hall, the County Courthouse, public works offices and law enforcement facilities.

Additional details on this project can be found HERE.