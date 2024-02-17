LONDON (AP) — Britain says Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit the Falkland Islands this week to show they are a “valued part of the British family.” The trip comes amid renewed calls by Argentina for negotiations over the contested South Atlantic archipelago. Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Milei has called for the islands to be handed over to Buenos Aires. Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which lie about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from South America. Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a two-month war that killed 649 Argentine personnel, 255 British service members and three islanders.

