A British serviceman has been charged with terrorism and explosives offenses, the London Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, from Beaconside, Stafford, was charged after an investigation by the Met’s Terrorism Command, concerning two incidents in Staffordshire in August 2021 and earlier this month, police said.

Khalife was charged with eliciting or attempting to elicit “information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” in August 2021 and placing an article “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property” on or before January 2, according to the Met.

He is currently in police custody and “is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 28 January,” the Met said.

