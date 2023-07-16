By Niamh Kennedy and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Jane Birkin, the British singer and actress who found fame in France, has died aged 76, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Sunday, citing its sources.

Birkin was born in London but moved to Paris when she was 20 to work on a movie called “Slogan.”

She fell in love with the movie’s star, French actor and singer Serge Gainsbourg, and the two quickly became the subject of widespread public fascination. The couple often collaborated professionally, memorably performing together on “Je t’aime… moi non plus.”

While her relationship with Gainsbourg made Birkin a household name, Birkin quickly become a star in her own right and a fashion icon in France, despite being British.

She was the inspiration for the famous Birkin bag by French luxury house Hermes.

“Mom represents a very Parisian style, which is funny because she’s not,” her daughter Lou Doillon told CNN in 2017.

