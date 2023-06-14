LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy bounced back in April amid strong sales at bars and pubs as well as a rebound in car purchases. The Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday that the economy grew by 0.2% during the month. The increase was in line with expectations but failed to fully recoup the 0.3% contraction in March. However, on a longer-term horizon, the British economy is barely growing, hobbled by higher interest rates as well as strike action across an array of sectors, including in health, education and transportation.

