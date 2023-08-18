By Peter Wilkinson, CNN

(CNN) — British nurse Lucy Letby was convicted by a jury at a court in northern England on Friday of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital neonatal unit, according to PA Media.

Letby harmed babies in her care by injecting air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them and poisoning them with insulin, Manchester Crown Court heard.

This is a breaking news story, more details to follow.

