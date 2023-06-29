LONDON (AP) — Royal accounts show that a change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly-funded spending by Britain’s royals. The palace’s annual Sovereign Grant report showed Thursday that net spending was up 107.5 million pounds ($135 million) in the past year. It also said that King Charles III was behind a “concerted effort” by royal staff to turn down the heating at Buckingham Palace and other royal homes during the winter to cut emissions and costs. And the report confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have vacated their former home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Sovereign Grant is public funding to support the official duties of the monarch and other costs such as staffing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.