(CNN) — Surveying her new surroundings in a Russian penal colony, the enormity of her prison confinement suddenly dawned on Brittney Griner, the WNBA star has told ABC.

Speaking to ABC anchor Robin Roberts, the 33-year-old Griner said it was at that moment she “felt just less than a human.”

The two-time Olympic gold-medalist spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody after being detained in February 2022 and sentenced to nine years in prison under drug-smuggling charges after authorities in the country found cannabis oil in her luggage.

“There was a huge knife sitting on the table, and I was just like: ‘Now, this is going to be a ride,” said Griner.

“You got to do what you got to do to survive. The mattress had a huge blood stain on it. I had no soap, no toilet paper,” added Griner, who the US State Department deemed wrongfully detained and was released last December in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

