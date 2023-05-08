POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Valley Partners and Leadership Pocatello – Chubbuck are teaming up for the annual clean-up and repair of Brooklyn’s Playground.
The clean-up team will paint, repair, plant flowers, spread new bark and more to prepare for another safe, all-inclusive fun season at O.K. Ward Park.
The park will be closed all day Thursday, May 11. O.K. Ward Park/ Brooklyn’s Playground is located at 1400 W. Quinn Road and Northern Lights Drive.
To learn more about Brooklyn’s Playground, visit brooklynsplayground.org/.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.